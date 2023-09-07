Play Brightcove video

Lewis Rhys Jones reports from Coco & Cwtsh in Carmarthenshire.

A group of Welsh singers have released a new version of the 'World in Union', inspired by the rock band Queen.

A Welsh language take on the song has been produced as Wales prepares to take part in the Rugby World Cup in France.

Singers Shân Cothi and Trystan Llyr Griffiths appear on the track and bring a rock / opera style to the song, which is usually performed as a classical piece of music.

'World in Union' is known as the official theme song of the Rugby World Cup and was originally released ahead of the 1991 tournament.

The track peaked at number four on the UK singles chart and eight years later, the anthem was re-released by Welsh icons Shirley Bassey and Bryn Terfel.

Trystan Llyr Griffiths is one of those bringing a new take to the song.

Tristian said: "Being a first language Welsh speaker myself, it's important for me that the whole world gets to hear this language and to get the meaning across as well.

"Unity and bringing everyone together, as the World Cup and rugby does, I think it's very apt that we're doing it."

Shân said: "We're all familiar with words 'World in Union' but 'Byd o Heddwch' is a very strong message in the Welsh version as well.

Branwen Munn is one of the music producers for this latest version of the song.

"Even in the 21st century we've got to remember that.

"It's great to see all the countries coming together in a great tournament like this.

"It's a great honour to release a track like this that will be around forevermore and to put it into the cauldron of the great recordings that have been made of World in Union.

"But remember this one is called 'Byd o Heddwch'".

Shân Cothi is looking forward to seeing the legacy the song will bring in this new version.

Wales kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Fiji on Sunday. Warren Gatland says all 33 players will be available for selection for the opening game.

They then take on Portugal, Australia and Georgia in their other group matches.

The squad is made up of 19 forwards and 14 backs with an average age of 27-years-old.

The squad includes the likes of George North, who will compete in his fourth World Cup, Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar.

