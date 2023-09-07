The family of a man who died after a bus crash near the Cleddau Bridge in Pembroke Dock, on Tuesday say he was “loved by all who met and knew him”.

Mathew Chapman, 32, who was driving a car, died at the scene of the collision.

Mr Chapman, who was originally from Dunstable, had been living in Pembrokeshire in recent years.

In a statement his family paid tribute. They said: “Matt is a much-loved Son, Brother, Fiancé, Grandson and friend to many. He was loved by all who met and knew him.

“We are all shocked and devastated, and would ask for privacy at this time to try and come to terms with what has happened.”

Dyfed Powys Police said Mr Chapman's family is being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the coach remains in hospital in a stable condition after sustaining serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 24 passengers were taking to hospital with various injuries but were later discharged.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances around the crash.

A major incident was declared following the crash around 2:15pm on Tuesday on A477 approaching Cleddau Bridge in Pembroke Dock.

The bus was operated by Titterington Holidays, a company based in Penrith in Cumbria.

Crews from Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were deployed along with the Air Ambulance.

Officers say they are are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...