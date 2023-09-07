Tributes have been paid to a man who died after trying to rescue two children from a river in Bannau Brychieniog.

Mohan Muruganantharajah, 27, went into the water at Sgwd Y Pannwr in Ystradfellte in an attempt to save the children but got into difficulty.

In the tributes, Mr Muruganantharajah has been described as a "hero".

Police, fire crews, mountain rescue teams, a rescue helicopter and an air ambulance were called to the scene on Tuesday, but Mr Muruganantharajah, a qualified pilot from Swansea, could not be saved.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser, organised by Blue Lions Badminton Club, said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mohan.

"He touched the lives of so many and brought warmth and love to all who knew him with his never-ending smile."

The fundraiser has already raised more than £2,000, which will be used to "honour Mohan's memory."

