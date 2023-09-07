Jac Morgan will captain Wales on his Rugby World Cup debut against Fiji on Sunday (10 September).

The Ospreys openside flanker gets the nod, with fellow co-captain Dewi Lake not involved in the match after a knee injury last month limited his preparation time.

Joining Morgan in the back-row is Taulupe Faletau, who played no part in Wales’ warm-up matches due to a calf injury. Aaron Wainwright is on the blindside.

Hooker Ryan Elias is sandwiched by Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis, with Adam Beard selected to join Will Rowlands at lock.

Jac Morgan will lead his side out on his Rugby World Cup debut. Credit: PA Images

Gareth Davies has been given the nod ahead of Tomos Williams to partner Dan Biggar at half-back, with Nick Tompkins alongside George North in the centre.

A potent back-three is formed by Louis Rees-Zammit, Josh Adams and Liam Williams.

Rees-Zammit, Tomkins, Thomas, Rowlands and captain Morgan are all making their World Cup debuts and there are five more getting their first taste of the biggest stage of all from the bench in Corey Domachowski, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Sam Costelow and Rio Dyer.

Head coach Warren Gatland said: “The squad has worked incredibly hard over the last few months and has been preparing well for Fiji in the last couple of weeks.

Warren Gatland said his side are 'relishing' the challenge they are facing in their opening game of the tournament. Credit: PA Images

"Fiji are a good side with some great individual athletes and they play with a lot more structure now than maybe they have done traditionally.

“We’ve had some good clarity about what we want to achieve and the way we want to play on the weekend. It’s going to be an exciting contest on Sunday and one that we are relishing.

“The boys are looking sharp, there’s a great environment in this group - players working for each other, enjoying each other’s company. We're in a good place and can’t wait to get out there and get our Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway.”

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

