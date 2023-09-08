Some 17 shows have been postponed at Cardiff's St David's Hall after the discovery of dangerous concrete.

The Health and Safe Executive changed their advice on Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) which has forced the iconic venue to close for at least four weeks.

Cardiff council says it's been aware of Raac in St David's Hall since 2021 and the need to manage it.

It says regular inspections have been held by independent structural engineers in the past 18 months to ensure the building is safe.

Cardiff Council say that throughout this time no issues were raised about the condition of Raac in the building and there was no evidence of deterioration. It says this still remains the case.

The change in advice means all shows scheduled until Thursday 5 October have been postponed with the venue set to host the likes of Dexys (formally Dexys Midnight Runners), Adrian Edmondson (Bottom, The Young Ones) and Miriam Margolyes (Romeo + Juliet, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2) in the coming month.

St David's Hall's website says: "We will contact all bookers as soon as we can as to whether this show can be rescheduled."

It comes after two Welsh schools were recently told to close over concerns about dangerous concrete in their buildings.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said he was still unaware of the full evidence the UK government has on the dangers of Raac in buildings.

In a statement, Cardiff Council has said it has "continued to engage with its insurers and expert structural engineers and, based on advice received today from those experts, we believe it is prudent and responsible to carry out intrusive surveys to further reassure ourselves and the public on the safety of the Hall".

"This will require drilling into panels to confirm their interior construction and to determine if any further work is required to ensure continuing safety.

"We expect this procedure could take at least 4 weeks, and we will look to re-open the Hall as soon as possible, dependent on any action which may or may not be required.

"We know this will cause a lot of inconvenience and disappointment, and we would like to apologise to all our customers, but we hope you will understand that the safety of audiences, staff, artists, volunteers, and everyone at the venue is paramount, and that the Council is obliged to act in response to the updated HSE guidance and expert advice."

Here's the full list of shows which have been postponed at St David's Hall:

Lindisfarne - Friday 8 September

Celebrating 5 Years of Flame Dance Studios - Sunday 10 September

Trash Taste - Monday 11 September

Capital City Jazz Orchestra with special guest soloist Alan Barnes - Tuesday 12 September

Dexys - Wednesday 13 September

The Massed Bands of His Majesty's Royal Marines - Thursday 14 September

The 80s Show - Friday 15 September

Fascinating Aïda - Saturday 16 September

Graham Nash - Sunday 17 September

BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour - Wednesday 20 September

Miriam Margolyes - Thursday 21 September

Tredegar Town Band - Friday 22 September

Sir Ranulph Fiennes - Wednesday 27 September

An Evening with Adrian Edmondson - Thursday 28 September

Foil, Arms and Hog - Friday 29 September

Galliard Ensemble - Tuesday 3 October

BBC National Orchestra & National Chorus of Wales - Thursday 5 October

