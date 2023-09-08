A drink and drug driver jailed for causing the death of a teenage girl has had his prison sentence increased by the Court of Appeal after it was found to be “unduly lenient”.

Keilan Roberts, who pleaded guilty to four charges relating to Chloe Hayman's death, had consumed alcohol, cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy before driving his Skoda Octavia after a night out in Pontypridd.

Cardiff Crown Court was told that Roberts, of Rhymney, had not met Chloe before the evening of the crash and offered to take her to her home in Tonypandy after arguing with his girlfriend.

Chloe Hayman was killed when she was a passenger in Keilan Roberts' car in July last year Credit: Family photograph

In June, Roberts was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison and banned from driving for 10 years.

The Attorney Generals' Office challenged the sentence as being “insufficient”.

The judge at the Court of Appeal in London said there had been an “error” in the sentencing judge’s approach, increasing the total sentence to five years and three months.

His driving ban was also increased to 12 years and seven-and-a-half months.

Handing down the revised sentence, the judge commented on the offender’s levels of intoxication.

He described the case as “the highest toxicity level”, because “there was a body of evidence showing substantial impairment of the offender’s driving ability”.

“The levels of the drugs were all in excess of the limit by some margin, and in the case of the MDMA over seven times the limit,” Lord Justice Popplewell said.

Chloe Hayman, 17, died when driver Keilan Roberts, 22, crashed his car while high on ecstasy and cocaine in Caerphilly, in July last year Credit: Gwent Police Force/ Family photo

Previously speaking to ITV News, Chloe's mother Danielle O'Halloran said: "I certainly miss her bossiness.

Her telling me what to do. I miss her singing , I miss her taking my clothes. I miss everything about her.

She added: "She was just a light, no matter how difficult or challenging she could have ever have been, she was just a light for me and a reason to just keep going."

In victim impact statement, Chloe’s stepmother, Alix Hayman described her as a “fiercely loyal” teenager who “lived and loved life”, telling Roberts that he had “torn this family apart”.

She said the family’s loss was “like living your worst nightmare daily”.