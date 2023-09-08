A farmer in the Usk Valley has transformed one of his fields into an attraction fit for royalty.

Will Land, 24, embarked on a challenge earlier this year to create a portrait of King Charles out of maize on his farm.

He's now the proud creator of "The Amazing Maize Maze", a huge 11-foot-tall maze in the shape of the monarch's face.

The maize started growing after the coronation earlier this year. Credit: Will Land

Planning for the huge artwork began before the King was even coronated, with Will drawing out his masterpiece using computer software.

Once Will had designed the portrait on his computer, he had the design turned into a GPS route for an automated tractor, which planted the corn crops on a field at Park Farm.

"It was their first go at it and our first go at it. So it was a bit of a will it work, will it not?" Will said.

"Within a week you could see it was up and the path was visible."

Will Land took over the farm in 2022. Credit: Will Land

Within a matter of months, the quick-growing maize shot up. It means that on the ground, the maize towers on either side of you.

"There's part of it probably 11 feet tall. I'm six foot one myself and I feel quite small in it."

Successful maze visitors are rewarded with a wooden swing in the middle of the maze.

The maze is up to 11 feet in some places, but not too heigh that you can't see the Sugar Loaf. Credit: Will Land

Will said that it is important for farms to continue to make money when times are tough for the industry.

"It's a bit of diversification to help the farm keep going, with farming being quite tough at the moment."

"It's nice to see the public and they can see get out in the countryside and see how it's done", he added.

