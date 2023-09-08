North Wales headteacher Neil Foden has appeared in court accused of child sex abuse.

Foden is charged with sexual activity in Gwynedd, including the adult abuse of a position of trust, sexual touching of a girl, and sexual communication.

He holds the position of National Education Union, Executive Member for Wales and strategic headteacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes in Gywnedd.

Foden was remanded in custody by magistrates in Llandudno.

He will appear in Caernarfon Crown Court next month.

North Wales Police has asked that anyone with information that will help their investigation to contact them.

