A 72-year-old man has died after an incident at a pub in Pencoed, Bridgend.

Gavin Weekes was taken to hospital following an alleged assault on 29 August, South Wales Police has said.

In a statement, Mr Weekes’ family said: “As a family we are devastated. We would like to thank family and friends for all their support and kind messages at this time”.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which took place at The Chatterton Arms, Pencoed, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, 29 August.

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is on police bail while enquiries continue.

Mr Weekes' family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies of the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigations Team said: "I extend my sympathies to Mr Weekes’ family at this very sad time for them.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Chatterton Arms at the time of the incident and who may have information that would assist our enquiries to please contact police."

South Wales Police has asked witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them quoting occurrence 2300291285.