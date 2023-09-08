No other schools in Wales containing Raac to date, says Education Minister

No other schools in Wales have been identified as containing Raac, Welsh Government ministers have confirmed.

Two schools in Anglesey were confirmed as having Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) in their buildings.

On Monday, 4 September, it was confirmed that two schools would close temporarily for further inspections to be carried out.

Ysgol David Hughes partially re-opened on 7 September to Years 7, 11, and 12, with Year 8 joining on 8 September.

Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, however, has not been able to re-open as further investigative work takes place, with pupils having been invited to online classrooms from Thursday.

St David's Hall in Cardiff also closed with immediate effect on Thursday, 7 September as inspections take place looking for unsafe Raac.

Cardiff Council says the decision to close Cardiff's St David's Hall comes after a change in the advice on Raac

Throughout the week, local authorities across Wales have been reviewing schools in their area to identify whether Raac is present.

No other schools in Wales have been identified as containing Raac to date, a statement released by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language and Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government said.

"We know some parents and staff have been concerned. Our priority will always be to ensure the safety of learners and staff. We are acting at pace on the new information provided by the Department for Education," the statement continued.

The statement added that Mr Miles and Ms Evans met a cross-government Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Working Group where further evidence was shared.

The government is working with Colleges Wales, HEFCW, and Universities Wales to determine the impact of Raac in the further and higher education sector with preliminary assessments being undertaken.

Ystradau Cymru has also issued a new survey to identify Raac in public buildings following the publication of the new information in the English school estate from the UK Government’s Department for Education.

What councils say about the presence of Raac in buildings

Anglesey Council – two schools affected by Raac.

Blaenau Gwent Council – no schools affected.

Bridgend Council – no schools affected.

Caerphilly Council – no schools affected.

Cardiff Council – majority of schools are not affected; checks continuing. St David’s Hall temporarily closed.

Carmarthenshire Council – preliminary results show no schools affected; more extensive surveys being undertaken on some schools. No other properties affected.

Ceredigion Council – no immediate concerns but further detailed assessments continuing.

Conwy Council – no identified concerns.

Denbighshire Council – no schools or other buildings affected.

Flintshire Council – no RAAC reported in council-owned buildings.

Gwynedd Council – work is progressing to confirm the situation in Gwynedd; all schools are open as normal.

Merthyr Tydfil – no schools or childcare settings affected.

Monmouthshire Council – no schools affected. Surveys of other buildings are continuing.

Neath Port Talbot Council – no schools affected.

Newport Council – no immediate concerns.

Pembrokeshire Council – no autoclave concrete identified in any council properties.

Powys Council – not aware of any schools affected but some additional inspections are being undertaken.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council – no schools affected.

Swansea Council – no schools affected.

Torfaen Council – no known issues at present.

Vale of Glamorgan Council – the council is reviewing all its property, including schools.

Wrexham Council – all buildings are being surveyed to identify any issues. All schools are open as normal.

