A road has been closed and explosive experts have been called after a suspicious item was identified in Tonyrefail, police say.

Mill Street has been closed and drivers are being asked to alternative routes.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: " Emergency Services are at the scene of Mill Street, Tonyrefail, following the discovery of a suspicious item.

"We have sought the expert advice of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal (JSEOD) team, who are on their way to the area.

"A cordon has been enforced and road closures are in place around the area and motorists are advised to take alternative routes."