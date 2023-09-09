Play Brightcove video

The cyclists finished their epic World Cup fundraising ride with a rousing rendition of the Welsh national anthem

A group of nearly 50 cyclists arrived in Bordeaux to cheers and singing on Saturday after making the 380-mile trip, in temperatures above 30°C, from Paris.

The team made the journey to raise money for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Over the space of five days, the 49 riders travelled through French towns and countryside to get to Bordeaux on Saturday 9 September - just in time for Wales’ World Cup opening game against Fiji on Sunday.

The cyclists were greeted by a large Welsh flag, cheers and applause as they rode into Place de la Bourse.

Shane Williams has been a patron of Velindre Cancer Centre since 2016 and was out in Bordeaux to congratulate the cyclists.

Former Wales international Shane Williams and another rugby icon, Sean Holley, were at the finish line to hand out medals and congratulate the fundraisers. Both are patrons of Velindre Cancer Centre.

Despite the past gruelling few days on the road, the riders erupted into a rendition of the national anthem after dismounting from their bikes. The square was filled with song while they took a moment to celebrate what they had all achieved.

Rugby great Jonathan Davies, who is President of Velindre Cancer Centre, was one of the riders who took part.

Jonathan Davies said it was the sense of community between all of the riders that kept him motivated throughout the sweltering heat.

He said the journey was “both mentally and physically exhausting”, particularly in temperatures regularly above 30°C.

“There were no French people on the streets,” he said

“The government has told them to stay inside because of the heat - and there we are, all these mad people on bikes!”

The high temperatures even meant the group had to temporarily stop the ride and make up the distance on the last day to arrive on schedule.

Davies, also known as “Jiffy”, described how riding alongside a “community of people who all have a common bond” helped keep him going throughout the journey. However he added the “relief” of finally reaching the finish line after nearly 400 miles on the road.

He was joined by other individuals who have seen their lives touched or affected by cancer.

Craig Maxwell was diagnosed with terminal cancer a year ago, but since then he has set himself multiple fundraising challenges to help others affected by the disease.

“A year ago yesterday I was diagnosed with terminal stomach and bone cancer…it has been devastating for my family," he said.

Play Brightcove video

Craig said he set himself several challenges to help other families impacted by this “horrible disease”. He has now surpassed his target of raising £300,000 and has currently generated £360,000 in donations.

This money has already started helping others through funding a project that aims to shorten the time it takes to diagnose lung cancer in patients in Wales, after Craig waited 72 days for his diagnosis.

He praised the help Velindre had given him and his loved ones, emphasising how vital fundraising efforts are to ensure the charity can continue to support others who find their lives changed by cancer.

The ride from Paris to Bordeaux has raised around £190,000 so far.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...