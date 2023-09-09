A girl has been taken to hospital after she fell from a bridge onto a motorway in Newport, closing part of the M4 in both directions.

The road has now re-opened west bound but remains closed east bound following the incident between junctions 24 and 25.

It happened shortly before 1.30pm on Saturday, according to Gwent Police.

The force added people should avoid the area if possible and should use alternative routes, with heavy traffic.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…