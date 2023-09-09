People have described "post-apocalyptic" scenes at Welsh beaches on Saturday as thick fog left them unable to see the sea.

Barry Island is set to reach a high of 25C as the current heatwave continues, but beachgoers were reportedly left unable to see the water from the shore.

One walker described her "shock" at the scene when she arrived at the main Barry beach.

She said: "I came down for a walk along the beach and was shocked that I couldn’t actually see the sea. Visibility is really poor and it looks pretty post-apocalyptic.

"There are still loads of people on the beach though making the most of the warm weather."

Cardiff Bay was amongst the other areas to experience thick fog. Credit: Media Wales

However, it did not stop people swimming in the sea.

Another person said they "could not believe the humidity".

Similar scenes were replicated at Langland Bay near Swansea, as well at Cardiff Bay, on Saturday morning.

The Met Office said Wales was set for "a very warm, humid, mostly dry and sunny day" but with "low cloud affecting some coasts".

Parts of north Wales are covered by thunder storms for Saturday and Sunday.

