The Tour of Britain cycling race had to be paused after the air ambulance landed at an unrelated accident in Treorchy.

The race was delayed and then diverted because of the incident, which happened near the Pencelli Hotel on Sunday morning.

Riders were stopped at the top of the Bwlch mountain, having been due to pass through the town.

The race had been due to pass through Treorchy at 1.30pm but was forced to change route. Credit: PA

A spokeswoman for the tour said they are "aware" of the incident.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had sent "multiple resources" to the scene at Pencai Terrace.

An ambulance and two fire engines were also at the scene, as shown in a social media post by the local bowls club.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police has said: "South Wales Police were called to a serious road traffic collision on the A4061 in Treorchy involving a motorcyclist today at 11:30am. The motorcyclist collided with a bollard and carried onto the river near the Pencelli Hotel. The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and has been conveyed to hospital."

