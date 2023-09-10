Wales are leading Fiji 3-0 in their World Cup opener against Fiji.

Teti Tela got the match underway in hot and humid conditions in south west France.

But it was the men in red who got off to a fast start. Will Rowlands won a penalty at a breakdown after two minutes and Dan Biggar knocked over the penalty from 45 metres out.

Warren Gatland has named a side with 10 Rugby World Cup debutants in his matchday 23.

Captain Jac Morgan is one of those making his first appearance in a global gathering, while centre George North takes part in his fourth.

Fly-half Biggar is the man in control of things, kicking off what while be his final campaign at Test level.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (C), Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Fiji: Ilaisa Droases; Selesitino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu (c), Semi Radradra, Vinaya Habosi; Teti Tela, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Samuel Matavesi, Luke Tagi; Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta; Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata.

Reps: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Levani Botia, Simione Kuruvoli, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala.