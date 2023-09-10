Play Brightcove video

The flashmob choir idea started out with a few choristers from Côr y Gleision giving a rousing rendition of Welsh classics over in France but members from the London Welsh Male Voice, Builth Wells Choir and many more soon got on board.

The singing began with about 10 individuals, but by the end hundreds of Welsh voices filled the square in Bordeaux as other choir members and the crowd joined in.

The group performed songs like Bread of Heaven, Calon Lân, Yma o Hyd and the Welsh and French national anthems.

Gwilym Hughes, from Côr y Gleision, led the Bordeaux flash mob and described it as "amazing" and "quite emotional".

There are plans for the rousing performances to continue wherever Wales play at the Rugby World Cup, with ITV News told to expect more flashmob choirs in Nice, Lyon and Nantes.

The surprise concert took place in the centre of Bordeaux on the day that Wales prepare to take on Fiji in the city.