A woman has been seriously injured and a dog is feared dead after a boat exploded at Conwy Marina.

The suspected gas explosion saw smoke and flames billowing into the air as emergency services rushed to the scene on Saturday evening, with another boat set alight after the fire spread.

An eyewitness described the sound of the explosion as being "like a cannon".

The injured woman was taken to hospital with a fractured left ankle and suspected fracture of her right leg. Credit: Media Wales

The woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while a man who was also onboard managed to get himself out of the water by the time the RNLI arrived.

On Facebook, Conwy Lifeboat said when a crew arrived at the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm, "thick black smoke was billowing" and the boat was "well ablaze following [a] gas explosion".

The service said the woman was being helped by an off-duty GP when the crew arrived.

The statement added: "Paramedics arrived on scene and our two lifeboat crew members continued to assist the casualty as required together with the off-duty GP and nurse who were nearby."

The boat subsequently sank.

Firefighters, police, paramedics and coastguard officers also went to the scene, with a cordon still in place to keep the area safe.

Several emergency services rushed to the scene as the blaze spread to another boat. Credit: Media Wales

At the time of the explosion, North Wales Police urged people to stay clear of the area.

In a statement, the force added: "The blaze, which had spread to another boat nearby in the marina, was brought under control by fire officers. A female sustained leg injuries in this incident and has been taken to hospital."No other casualties were reported from the scene. A cordon will remain in place whilst the surrounding area is made safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…