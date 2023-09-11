The family of man who died in a crash say he was a "cherished son and beloved grandson".

Jonathan Davies, 32, from Neath, died when his green Ford Fiesta collided with central barriers northbound on the A465 before the roundabout with Resolven.

The crash happened at around 7pm on Friday 8 September, police said.

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage & witnesses of the crash on the A465 to come forward. Credit: Google Maps

'Jonathan was loved by so many and will be sorely missed'

Mr Davies' family said: "Jonathan was the cherished son of Carole, and his late father, Allan (Tojo).

"He was the beloved grandson of the late Hilda and much loved nephew of the late Keith, and also Terry, Ann, Peter, and Malvern.

"He will be deeply missed by all his cousins and countless friends."

The family added that he was a "passionate golfer from a young age" and "won the Neath Golf Club Senior Championship at the age of 15".

"Jonathan adored being around people and he touched the lives of so many.

"Everyone who knew him has a funny story to tell about a time spent with him. He was a kind-hearted soul and always had time for his friends.

"Jonathan was loved by so many and will be sorely missed.“

