Play Brightcove video

First Minister Mark Drakeford described the news as "very sad" in a press conference

Wilko is set to shut six shops in Wales this week after it fell into administration.

After failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores, the 90-year-old retailer will close the branches on Tuesday and Thursday.

The GMB union said on Monday morning that all 400 branches will close by early October with the "likely" loss of all 12,500 jobs at the chain.

Here in Wales, the following stores will close on Tuesday 12 September:

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Llandudno

Port Talbot

The following will close on Thursday 14 September:

Morriston, Swansea

Queen Street, Cardiff

Rhyl

In a press conference held on Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford described it as "very sad news".

He added: "I'm afraid it does tell us something about the wider state of confidence in the economy.

"What we [Welsh Government] will now do is to do what we've done successfully in these sorts of instances in the past."

Mr Drakeford continued: "We will put a group together...to make sure that we do everything we can to match people who will be losing their jobs with other opportunities that exist elsewhere."

Mark Drakeford was holding a press conference at the Welsh Government's HQ in Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

It comes as HMV owner Doug Putman pulled out of a rescue deal for the high street chain, throwing into doubt the future prospects of thousands of jobs.

The billionaire was understood to be in discussions with PwC, the administrator appointed to oversee the high street chain's insolvency, to save around 200 Wilko shops.

But in a statement, Mr Putman said the deal was now dead as a "stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way that we would have wanted".

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, ITV News' Business and Economics Editor, Joel Hills, said: "GMB union has just concluded a meeting with the administrator.

"It says both of Wilko’s distribution centres (Worksop and Newport) will close next Friday, that all shops will shut 'by early October' and redundancy is now likely 'for all 12,500 workers'".

Mr Putman added: "It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern.

"We had financing in place and received the full support of PwC, Wilko management and staff representatives, which we are deeply thankful for considering what a challenging time it has been for them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…