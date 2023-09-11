Gatland 'delighted' with Wales' Rugby World Cup opener win

Play Brightcove video

Warren Gatland was "delighted" with the result but "angry" at a lack of discipline from his team.

It was a nail-biting final quarter as Wales conceded two late tries to set up a tense finale.

The whole of Wales breathed a huge sigh of relief when, with the clock red and just six points seperating the two sides, a pass to the far side found Radradra in space but with the try line at his mercy he dropped the ball.

Speaking after the game, Warren Gatland said: "With seven minutes to go I thought I should maybe go down to the dressing room and wait for the final whistle.

Wales fans praised their side's performance after the eight-try thriller in Bordeaux.

"[I'm] Absolutely delighted with the result. I thought there were lots of positives but also lots of learnings for us to take forward.

"We gave away some unnecessary penalties and lost a bit of composure and allowed Fiji in. With the team they've got and the team they've got they can hurt you.

"I thought we showed some great courage in certain aspects and I'm delighted with the result."

Wales will now look to carry their momentum into their next pool match against Portugal on Saturday 16th September.

