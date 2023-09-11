A man who threatened people with a serrated pizza knife outside busy bars, shops and cafes in Swansea has been jailed.

Andrew Furlong waved the knife around a group of people in the Uplands area of Swansea, before following a person trying to get away from the armed confrontation.

A driver noticed Furlong with the weapon and a group of people trying to run away, and rang the police.

Swansea Crown Court heard how Furlong, 45, had stolen the pizza knife from a restaurant before taking it onto the street to threaten people.

They also heard it is the fourth time he has been caught in possession of a knife.

Furlong has 72 previous convictions for 144 offences mainly for thefts and shoplifting.

When police spoke to the other people involved in the incident they all refused to provide statements. Credit: Media Wales

Judge Huw Rees said that Furlong raises questions about public safety. He told Swansea Crown Court that if he were able to, he'd give an extended sentence for public protection "serious consideration."

He was sentenced to two years in prison, and will serve a minimum of half that time in custody. He will then be released on licence.

