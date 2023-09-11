Over 100 people were rescued after they were cut off by a tide on a Welsh beach.

Trapped on the sandbanks at Rhyl as the incoming tide formed deep gullies, the beachgoers had to rely on the RNLI and local coastguard volunteers to get them back to safety.

Over 100 beachgoers were rescued after they were cut off by tide in Rhyl. Credit: RNLI Rhyl/ Paul Frost

The RNLI said: "The crew also used a Landrover from the Rhy Lifeboat Station - which is one of the busiest in Wales - to warn other sunseekers and shepherd them back to safety."

The rescue operation took nearly 90 minutes in total.

Coxswain Martin Jones from Rhyl RNLI said: "We are glad the station volunteers, together with coastguard volunteers, were able to assist so many people without serious injury to those rescued It certainly has been a very busy weekend.

"We are constantly saying that people are free to enjoy our glorious beaches but must be cautious about the incoming tide.

On Friday, RNLI launched boats to assist local coastguards in recovering a person from Prestatyn Ffrith beach who had a broken ankle. Credit: RNLI Rhyl

"Always look back to check if you are in danger of being cut off."

The crews of both of Rhyl's lifeboats were also kept busy over the weekend period, which included recovering a yacht with engine failure and failed sails about six miles off Pensarn and recovering a person from Prestatyn Ffrith beach who had a broken ankle.

