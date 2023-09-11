Rugby World Cup: Wales fans react to 'amazing' opening match win against Fiji

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales caught up with fans outside of the Matmut Atlantique moments after the final whistle.

Wales fans have praised their side after they won an eight-try thriller in their Rugby World Cup opener in Bordeaux.

Warren Gatland's men bettered the Fijians by 32 points to 26, but two late tries by their opponents left Wales fighting until the last second to secure the win.

Speaking with ITV Wales outside of the Matmut Atlantique, one fan said: "It was very stressful. It was amazing but really, really stressful, especially at the end.

"That was a must win game for us if it comes down to points at the end and getting out of the group."

Captain Jac Morgan said his team showed a mentality of "never giving up"

Another said: "Everyone in France turned Fijian for the night but I'm not sure there's anyone left in Wales because they just seemed to fill the stadium.

"A win is a win and we'll go and play Portugal next, get another win and then we'll see where we are."

Wales next travel to Nice to face Portugal on Saturday 16th September.The last time Wales faced 'the Wolves' was in qualifying for the 1995 Rugby World Cup when Wales won 102-11.

