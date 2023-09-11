Skies over Wales light up as thunderstorms signal end of heatwave

Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Dan Thomas, Builth Wells/Grant Griffiths, Aberystwyth

Dozens of lightning strikes lit up the skies over mid-Wales last night (Sunday) as temperatures begin to cool.

The UK has endured a week of scotching weather, including the hottest day of the year, but forecasters believe the heatwave is now behind us.

Viewers of ITV Cymru Wales have sent in their photos and videos of the thunderstorms from where they are.

The lightning strikes north of Bannau Brycheiniog could be seen as far as Swansea and Aberystwyth. Credit: lightningmaps.org

They show the night sky over Bannau Brycheiniog National Park lighting up from tens of miles away.

There were also some mild lightning strikes near Dolgellau, Bangor and Holyhead in North Wales.

Some parts of Wales could be set for a repeat with the Met Office saying today (Monday) we'll see "occasional showers, which could be heavy and thundery at times."

