The family of a man who died in Llanelli over the weekend say “he will be greatly missed".

Ashley Sasero, 26, died in the early hours of Sunday morning, 10 September, in the Maestir area.

In a tribute, his family said: "Our beautiful precious boy who would light up a room.

"Much loved brother of Emily, Rosie, Zach, Liam and partner of Jade. Devoted son of Claire and Wayne.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ashley's death. Credit: PA Images

The family continued: "Tragically taken away from us, Ashley will be greatly missed. The family request privacy at this sad time.”

Two men, aged 38 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday morning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday afternoon.

Police say all three men currently remain in custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ashley's death.

