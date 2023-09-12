A further 13 Wilko stores in Wales have been given closing dates as the collapsed discount retailer prepares to disappear from the high street entirely.

It comes as the first three Welsh Wilko stores will shut for the last time today (Tuesday), with a further three set to in two days time.

The Wilko stores in Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Llandudno and Port Talbot will close for good later, while on Thursday 14 September they will be joined by the shops in Morriston, Cardiff Queen Street and Rhyl.

Wilko employs hundreds of people at 29 shop locations and a distribution centre in Maegor.

Administrators say the stores which are yet to have closing dates will be given them "in due course" but it is expected the brand will shut all stores by October.

All of the Wilko stores across the UK will close by the end of the month.

The Wilko stores in Wales set to close next week are:

Newport (17 September)

Blackwood (17 September)

Pontypool (17 September)

Aberdare (19 September)

Wrexham (19 September)

Maesteg (19 September)

Chepstow (19 September)

Cwmbran (21 September)

Cyfarthfa (21 September)

Parc Trostre Llanelli (21 September)

Bridgend (21 September)

Holyhead (21 September)

Pwllheli (21 September)

Wilko employs more than 12,000 staff across the UK.

Joint administrator, Zelf Hussain, said: “Despite the significant and intensive efforts of both ourselves and Putman Investments - the remaining party interested in buying a significant part of the business as a going concern - a transaction could not be progressed due to the inability to reduce central infrastructure costs quickly enough to make a deal commercially viable.

“The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown.

"As with those who have already been given notice of redundancy, we will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process.

"We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment for those impacted.

“We continue to work with potential buyers for different parts of the business and are confident of completing transactions in the coming days.”

