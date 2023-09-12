Play Brightcove video

A football club has said it won't be able to play for the rest of the season after its dressing rooms were targeted for the third time this year.

A fire broke out at Risca United changing rooms in Newport yesterday where the roof suffered extensive damage, just weeks after it was renovated.

It is the third incident this year, with Risca United tweeting on X (Twitter): "Firstly our thanks to everyone who has reached out, it means a lot, when we get chance we will reply to you individually."

The changing rooms contained football equipment such as nets and corner flags as well as fridges and freezers.

Stuart Luckwell, the Secretary and Groundsman of Risca United A.F.C. said: "At about 5 am on Monday 11 September a member of the public contacted the Fire Brigade to report that the dressing rooms were on fire.

"The Fire Brigade attended and dealt with the blaze which seemed to be confined to the roof.

"This is the third fire attack we have suffered this year. Back in April local youths got into the ground and set light to some rubbish bins and seats in our spectator stand and in June we suffered arson to two trees just inside our boundary fence.

The roof of the building has been completely destroyed and extensive damage caused to the interior together with football equipment. Credit: Risca AFC

"Due to the fire we cannot now use the facility and will probably not be able to play at Ty-Isaf Park for the rest of this season and maybe beyond.

"The roof of the building has been completely destroyed and extensive damage caused to the interior together with football equipment.

"Caerphilly County Borough Council have assisted by erecting temporary fencing around the building for security and safety reasons, we would appreciate if everyone stayed well away from our property.

"Risca United A.F.C. appeal to the decent public of the area to come forward if you have any information regarding the identity of the criminals responsible. To the remainder of the local public, a warning ! Good will always win against bad".

A spokesperson from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: At approximately 4:59am on Monday 11 September 2023, we received reports of a fire at Pontymister, Risca.

"Crews from Risca, Maindee and Duffryn Fire and Rescue Stations were in attendance, alongside emergency services colleagues.

"Special equipment such as water jets and triple extension ladders, were used to manage the fire.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7:12am."

Gwent Police stated: "We received a report of a fire in Isaf Road, Pontymister, at around 5.30am on Monday 11 September.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300307119."

