Latvia 0-2 Wales: Brooks’ first Cymru goal since cancer battle seals win

David Brooks’ first goal for Wales since getting the all-clear from cancer helped keep Cymru’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 afloat.The playmaker was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2021 and has already netted in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup this season.Cymru captain Aaron Ramsey converted from the spot after Harry Wilson was fouled in the box just before the half hour mark.Ramsey was replaced minutes into the second half and was seen speaking to the medical team as he left the pitch, leaving many Cardiff City fans worried ahead of Saturday’s South Wales Derby.

David Brooks netting his stoppage time goal to seal the win for Cymru. Credit: PA Images

However after the game he confirmed he was taken off as a precaution and will be fit to face Swansea City.The hosts piled on the pressure late-on in search of an equaliser which led to a break out-wide by Wilson, who played in Brooks to calmly dink the ball over Roberts Ozols in the Latvia goal.Cymru felt they should be playing against 10 men following Jānis Ikaunieks’ high tackle on Brooks mid-way through the second half.

Ben Davies took over the captain's armband after Aaron Ramsey was forced off. Credit: PA Images

The referee, Slovakia’s Michal Ocenas, brandished a yellow card but was sent to the VAR monitor by his assistant. Upon review, he stuck with his original decision.The win leaves Wales fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group but just three points off of top spot.Cymru’s chances of reaching next year’s tournament in Germany are still in their own hands with Rob Page’s men taking on Croatia next month, followed by Armenia and Turkey in November.

