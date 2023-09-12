Police are investigating after two people were threatened and had their car taken outside of a McDonald's branch in Cardiff.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday on Excelsior Road and the car was later found burnt out near Ironbridge Road in Tongwynlais.South Wales Police say two people were in a silver Ford Fiesta having just finished their meal when three men threatened them and stole their car.

In a statement posted on X (formally Twitter), the force said: "We are investigating a robbery near McDonald's on Excelsior Rd Cardiff, during the early hours of Sunday (Sept 10).

"Two people were in a silver Ford Fiesta at around 2am having just finished their McDonalds’ meal when three men threatened them and stole their car.

"The car was driven off in the direction of Western Avenue & found burnt out near Ironbridge Rd #Tongwynlais. "Witnesses who were either in McDonald's or Tongwynlais between 2am & 10am on Sunday are asked to please come forward."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…