A South Wales Police officer is due to stand trial after being accused of starting a sexual relationship with a victim of a crime he met whilst at work.

Paul Higgins, 41, is also accused of lying to his bosses and independent investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He allegedly asked the woman to go along with his lies, when she was questioned by the IOPC.

The South Wales Police officer pleaded not guilty to charges including the improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable, attempting to pervert the course of public justice when he appeared in the dock of Cardiff Crown Court for a plea hearing.

The court set a trial date for August next year. Higgins, from Caerphilly, denies the charges and he was released on bail until the trial.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…