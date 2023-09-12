Police have urged the public to stay away from seals and their pups following reports people had been throwing stones at them.

It comes after several female seals along with a dead seal pup were spotted in Pembrokeshire.

This led to charities issuing a warning that people were getting too close and harassing the animals during their peak breeding season in September.

Police have now increased patrols in Pembrokeshire to ensure seals get the "space and time they need".

Dyfed-Powys Police along with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said they will be paying regular visits to Pwll Y Wrach near Ceibwr, north Pembrokeshire to ensure the seals are being left alone.In order to raise awareness amongst people who may not be aware that their chosen location is popular with seals, the Pembrokeshire Coast Park Authority has put temporary signs in place at other known locations.

PC Roger Jones, from Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We have growing concerns for the welfare of the seals who are using the area to breed and have pups at the area known locally as the Witches Cauldron.

"We urge people to take heed of our request to stay away from the area to give seals the space and time they need.“Getting too close to the seals could frighten and disrupt them and remember, seals are protected, and it is a criminal offence to intentionally injure, kill or remove them from their natural habitat.

“We will be carrying out extra patrols to protect the seals and I urge people to report any concerns they have to police by calling 101 or reporting online, and follow advice on what to do if you see seal activity.

"If a pup is alone on a beach it usually means that its mother is nearby in the water.

"Make sure you keep well away so she can return to her pup when she needs to."

If you see any signs of seal activity, people are advised to do the following:

From land:

Keep off beaches where pups are present.

Keep quiet.

Keep dogs on leads.

Keep a low profile – below the horizon line to make it harder for seals to see you.

From water:

Do not land on pupping beaches from 01/08 to 30/11.

Avoid creeping up on seals or approaching them bow on.

Keep your distance and keep at least 50m away from seals unless they approach you.

Allow seals an escape route and avoid boxing them in.

Do not seek to swim with, touch or feed seals.

