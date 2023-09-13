A heartbroken mother has made an emotional appeal to bring her missing son's body home 21 years after he vanished.

Cheryl Williams says she knows her son Robert is dead but that "I just want his body back so I can bury him. He deserves that."

On what would have been his 37th birthday, she said: "I don't want him out there on his own and we need closure as a family."

Police released a photo what they think Robert would look like aged 24. Credit: South Wales Police

Robert Williams was 15 when he went missing in Resolven, Neath, on 22 March 2002.

Police first started searching for the boy in March 2002, after he went going to a houseparty in Tair Felin, Aberdulais.

There were reportedly several unconfirmed sightings of him in south Wales following his disappearance.

Officers say they carried out extensive searches for the missing 15-year-old. The force took over 100 further witness statements and carried out extensive proof of life inquiries.

Police say they also searched the national fingerprint and DNA database and checked medical records.

Cheryl said: “Someone out there knows what happened to him. As a mother knowing my child is lying somewhere has destroyed me emotionally and physically. I need to know what happened to him."

In 2011, South Wales Police said that its inquiries had so far been unsuccessful and that "there is tragically no evidence that Robert Williams is alive".

South Wales Police Detective Inspector Dai Butt said: “We remain committed to finding out what happened to Robert.

"I believe that the local community of Aberdulais holds key information that might help us understand what happened to him.

“If you were at the party or have any information regarding Robert’s movements or disappearance, we would really like to speak to you.

"It may seem challenging to recall details from 21 years ago, but no matter how small or insignificant you think the information you hold is, it could prove vital to our investigation and could help provide Robert’s family with much-needed closure.

“All this time without answers has been agony for them – please if you hold information, it is not too late after all this time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300271756.

