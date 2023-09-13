An "obsessive" man stalked his wife by hiding a tracking device in her car and setting up a security camera to monitor her movements.

Nicholas Lloyd, 47, also falsely accused his wife of infidelity and threatened to kill her and their children on a trip to Lapland "to make life easier".

Lloyd, from Flintshire, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

At Mold Crown Court, the judge condemned Lloyd's behaviour.

The court heard that Lloyd and his now estranged wife were married for 12 years and had three children.

He had installed CCTV cameras in their home in Halkyn in 2016, with one covering the stairs and playroom.Prosecutor David Mainstone said: "By 2022, the marriage had broken down and Lloyd moved out.

"But in October that year, he went to the matrimonial home to see their children and accused his estranged wife of 'cheating' on him."He said he would kill her and her imaginary lover. If she went to the gym, Lloyd would appear on the neighbouring treadmill or sit beside her in the jacuzzi.

"On another occasion, Lloyd told his partner "nice dress, but a bit short".

It was last December when she reluctantly agreed to go with her husband to Lapland so as not to disappoint their children."He tried to win her over but eventually swerved the car. He said it would make life easier if he had killed them all."Lloyd was arrested on 15 December last year. He answered no comment to questions and was released on conditional bail with a ban on contacting his wife.Mr Mainstone added: "The victim realised she was being followed and found a tracking device in the footwell of her car.

"In a statement, she said she felt very sad and on edge and her dosage of anti-depressants was increased.

"She said she does not feel safe in her own home and no longer walks her dog in the rural area where she lives."

Simon Rogers, defending Lloyd, mentioned his client had behaved appallingly but there was no violence and it was out of character.

He said: "After the birth of their third child, his behaviour had changed. He became a workaholic and this led to arguments.

"He had a large financial project with a massive financial investment and two colleagues passed away."This wasn't an excuse for his actions but it led to stresses in addition to his insecurities and a failure to appropriately deal with the breakdown of the relationship." Judge His Honour Rhys Rowlands told Lloyd his behaviour against his estranged wife had been "deeply unsettling and deeply wrong".

He said: "You are a pretty inadequate individual. You are determined to have your own way if you can.

"This was a frankly sinister campaign - watching over her, pressurising her and effectively making her life miserable. She was having to look over her shoulder to see what you were doing."

Lloyd said the 47-year-old's actions over eight months up to June this year were "calculated and protracted" and jailed him for 15 months.

He also imposed a five-year restraining order prohibiting Lloyd from contacting or approaching his victim.

