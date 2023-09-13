A primary school will be demolished because its main building has been dubbed "unsafe".

Around 300 pupils of Millbrook Primary in Bettws, Newport were moved to temporary classrooms.

The plans were approved by Newport City Council at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Cllr Jane Mudd, the local authority's leader, said it will cost around £600,000 to knock down the "vacant and obsolete" building.

She added the "intention is for a new school to be built in its place".

Ms Mudd added that the council's position now is that "it is more viable to build a new school rather than undertake those costly repairs".

Pupils and staff started the last school year in temporary classrooms at an adult training centre in Brynglas, two miles away.

Earlier this summer, some parents spoke to ITV News Wales saying they were not happy about where their children had been relocated.

Cllr Deb Davies, Deputy Council Leader said "there is a promising future for the children of Bettws".

