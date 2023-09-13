A foal spooked by selfie takers attempted to escape the attention - and tumbled to its death over a cliff.The foal was sent into a panic when it was approached by a group trying to get the perfect selfie with the animal.Visitors are now being urged to "give creatures some space" while walking at the beauty spot at Rhossili in the Gower, South Wales.

The National Trust says they ask everyone that visits Rhossili to follow the Countryside Code. Credit: Rachel Kiley

The incident was reported by volunteers at the National Coastwatch Institution station at Worm's Head.It comes after a "young lady" was kicked by a stallion at the site while trying to stroke the animal during a day out.

Rhossili boasts stunning views along with a picturesque bay which was recently named one of the world's most beautiful.Selfie lovers also flock to the beauty spot in the summer to visit the fields filled with sunflowers.

A National Trust spokesman said: "The land that we care for at Rhossili and along the Gower Coast is home to a variety of special wildlife and livestock that grazes freely across the common land and meadows."We ask everyone that visits Rhossili to follow the Countryside Code and observe a few simple guidelines: Be mindful of all the creatures here by giving them space, that includes the horses, ponies and sheep."And help us to protect this place for everyone to enjoy by keeping dogs on short leads around animals, closing gates and taking your litter home with you.”

A spokesman for National Coastwatch Institution said: "Stay safe around horses. Almost every day, whilst driving to and from our hut, we see members of the public trying to stroke or take 'selfies' with the horses. We do stop when we see it happening and explain that the horses are semi feral or wild."It was only recently we had to transport a young lady up to the car park after she had been kicked by a stallion near our hut. We did what we could First Aid wise but she found walking difficult."Obviously we will always do what we can in these situations, but we wish people would keep their distance from the horses. Only a few weeks ago a newborn foal was lost over the cliffs because it panicked when a group of people tried to get selfies with it."

