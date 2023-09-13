Wales co-captain Dewi Lake will lead the side for the first time against Portugal on Saturday.

The hooker has shaken off a knee injury that he suffered last month and will make his Rugby World Cup debut in Nice.

In all, there are 13 changes to the starting line-up, with Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau the only players who kicked things off against Fiji last weekend.

Rio Dyer and the vastly-experienced Leigh Halfpenny join Rees-Zammit in the back three.

Johnny Williams and Mason Grady will get their first taste of the Rugby World Cup in the midfield, with Gareth Anscombe - who has overcome a hand injury - starting alongside Tomos Williams at half-back.

Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis sandwich captain Lake in the front row and there's an all-Exeter pairing of Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins at lock.

Dan Lydiate and Tommy Reffell start on either side of the scrum.

"We’ve made a few changes this week given the six day turnaround," said Wales boss Warren Gatland.

Wales beat Fiji 32-26 in Bordeaux on Sunday. Credit: PA Images

"This is an opportunity now for this match day 23. I’ve said before, but there’s some great competition within the squad which is what we want to see. There’s a chance now for this group to go out on Saturday and to put down their own marker in the tournament.

"We’ve done a thorough debrief of last week’s game and know the areas we need to improve. We have a clear plan of how we want to play on Saturday and it’s about going out there and executing that as we have prepared.

"Portugal are a skilful side and will be raring to go this weekend in their first match of the tournament. We’re excited to get back out there and looking forward to seeing more great support from the travelling fans out in Nice."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake (C), Dillon Lewis; Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins; Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Josh Adams.

