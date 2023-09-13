Welcome to Wrexham will be hitting our screens today (Wednesday) as the hit show returns for it's second season.

The six-time Emmy Award nominated show, based on Wrexham AFC and the north Wales city, gave a behind-the-scenes look access as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club.

The latest installment will show the co-owners' efforts to get their side promoted as Wrexham made their long-awaited return to the Football League.

After a 15-year absence, Wrexham were promoted back to the professional leagues last season - being crown National League champions in the process.

The Hollywood takeover brought much attention and drama to the club but the series gained the Red Dragons millions of admirers across the world.

Season two of the hit series will show Wrexham's road to promotion to the Football League.

When and where can I watch it?

Welcome to Wrexham premiered in the United States overnight, airing on the FX Network.

Fans of the show in the UK will be stream it from 8am today (September 13) on Disney+.

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 a year.In a trailer for the upcoming installment, Ryan Reynolds can be seen in the Turf raising a glass with fellow owner Rob McElhenney.It ends on a touching moment as Reynolds says "Wrexham is the most special gift I've ever had in my life", as McElhenney leans over to hug him.

Welcome to Wrexham will be available to stream in the UK on Disney+ from today (September 13) Credit: Wrexham AFC via Instagram

The description for the show on the FX Network YouTube channel reads: "Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world.

"Welcome to Wrexham tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the historic team.

"Dedicated supporters dream of returning to glory while bracing for the challenges that fame has brought to the community."

