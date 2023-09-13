The logo of Spain's top flight football will be on the front of Welsh amateur outfit CDP Llanfairpwll FC next season.

Full name Clwb Pêl Droed Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, the Anglesey-based side is thought to have the longest club name in world football.CDP Llanfairpwll FC compete in the North Wales Coast West Division One - the equivalent to the fifth tier of Welsh Football.

The collaboration is part of La Liga's 'The Power of Our Fútbol' initiative which the league say will put the community at its heart.

La Liga claims to be the "most followed" football league in the world, boasting more then 200 million follower across it's social media platforms.

European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletico Madrid are among the teams who play in La Liga, who have seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their ranks in years gone by.

Next year, CPD Llanfairpwll FC will be marking their 125th anniversary and La Liga say they are looking forward to a celebration "between the two biggest names in world football".

CPD Llanfairpwll FC Chairwoman Samantha Jones-Smith said: “This really is an outstanding partnership for us.

"Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had, but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field.

"Securing a front of shirt partner of this level is of vital importance, and with La Liga's long-standing history of footballing excellence, we have a fantastic partner to join us on our journey.”

Keegan Pierce, managing director, UK & Ireland, for La Liga said: "La Liga is about so much more than football in Spain - it is the largest football ecosystem in the world, watched and enjoyed by millions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…