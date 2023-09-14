Play Brightcove video

Lee Waters MS answered your questions about the new speed limits on Wales at Six with Jonathan Hill on Wednesday.

Wales' Deputy Minister for Climate Change has insisted the change to 20mph in built-up areas "will save lives."

The new law comes into effect from Sunday (September 17) but it has proved controversial.

A poll for ITV Wales revealed this week that just 31% of people support the policy, while 66% are opposed to it.

Lee Waters MS appeared on Wales at Six last night (September 13) in to answer questions submitted by viewers ahead of the new law coming into force.

The rollout on Sunday will affect the majority of urban roads in Wales.

It will be in place on what is called 'restricted' roads, which include those where streetlights are placed no more than 200 yards apart and in residential and built-up areas with high pedestrian activity.

The policy aims to reduce the number of road traffic collisions, improve air quality and noise pollution, and encourage the shift away from car use.

Local authorities have the power to exempt roads from the speed reduction policy and maintain the 30mph limit.

There will be 30mph signs in place to tell you if this is the case.

