A police cordon is in place in the middle of Cardiff city centre after a "serious assault" left one man critically ill.

Investigations are underway and one man, aged 43, has been arrested.White-suited forensic officers in full protective gear were at the scene on Callaghan Square in the middle of the traffic thoroughfare in Cardiff.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim has been conveyed to hospital and remains in a critical condition."

Officers cordoned off three graffiti-covered benches and two uniformed officers were also at the scene.A second area on Hansen Street, Butetown, has also been cordoned off close to the Huggard Centre for the homeless.

Hansen Street is a small lane off Dumballs Road on the south side of Callaghan Square.

Two police vans are at the scene and three officers were standing guard.

The cordoned off area appears to contain bedding and a suitcase.

South Wales Police said that they were investigating a serious assault that happened at around 4.30am on Hansen Street.A police spokesperson said: "The victim has been conveyed to hospital and remains in a critical condition. A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent."

