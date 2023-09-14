A pensioner has died after a crash on the A465 between Rhymney and Dowlais.

A man, 79, was driving the only vehicle involved, a white Fiat Tipo.

It happened at around 6:30pm on Tuesday 12 September and police say he died at the scene.

Officers were supported by colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash on the A465 only involved one vehicle. Credit: Google Maps

Gwent Police said the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A465 between 6pm and 6:30pm on Tuesday 12 September or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage.

They are being urged to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log reference 2300309623.

