Police are on the look out for a young man who is alleged to have exposed himself in view of a number of school pupils in Newport.

In a letter to parents, Lliswerry Primary School says the incident happened at lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday).

It reads: “At lunchtime today a number of youths / young men came up to the school railings. They did not come onto the school site but tried to walk up the driveway.

"They were told to move away by a lunchtime supervisor."The letter goes on to say: "The Police attended the site and patrolled the local area. At this moment in time the youths were not located. We have shared CCTV and information with the Police.

"Please note that all Lliswerry Primary school staff and children were safe."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We are investigating following a report of a young man exposing himself near the entrance of Lliswerry Primary School, Nash Road, Newport at 12pm today.

"The individual ran off when approached by a member of staff.

"Officers have spoken to staff and pupils as part of enquiries and will be continuing patrols at school time to provide reassurance.

"Our investigation continues, if you were in the area and have any information, you can contact us via direct message on social media, or call us on 101 quoting log number 2300310398."

