Six Welsh firefighters are among dozens of rescuers who have been deployed from the UK to help teams in Morocco.

The north African country was hit by a devastating major earthquake on Friday (September 8) and the rescue window is rapidly closing as focus turns to humanitarian crisis

More than 2,000 people are confirmed to have died and tens of thousands were made homeless by the disaster, with many still struggling to access shelter and clean water days on.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have four members on the team of UK firefighters, along with two from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

UK-ISAR Team Members searching for earthquake survivors in the High Atlas Mountains. Credit: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Speaking in Morocco, Steve Davies, head of Southern Division, said: "We've encountered very challenging conditions, as well as having to travel long distances.

"After meeting with the local team, we're travelling two to three hours away to a remote village, pushing through any blockages on the way to see if we can enable rescues.

"We will continue with our search and rescue work until the local authorities deem the rescue phase to be over. At the moment, our priority is trying to find saveable life."

This is the third time firefighters from Wales have been deployed to help rescue efforts this year.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK Government has sent immediate support to Morocco including a team of 62 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.

“I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event."

Firefighters in Wales have been deployed twice previously this year, helping rescue efforts following the earthquake in Turkey and the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy in Malawi.

