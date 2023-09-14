Police have charged two men in connection with death of 26-year-old Ashley Sarsero.

James Alan Smith, aged 35, from Llanelli has been charged with Mr Sarsero's murder while Stephen George Morgan, aged 36, also from Llanelli, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Another man, who was also as part of the murder investigation, has been released on bail.

In a statement Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Ashley’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"The investigation team is grateful for the support of the community whilst extensive enquiries were conducted.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

A 38-year-old man, who was also arrested in connection with the murder, has been released on bail.

Paying tribute to Mr Sarsero, his family said: “Our beautiful precious boy who would light up a room.

"Much loved brother of Emily, Rosie, Zach, Liam and partner of Jade. Devoted son of Claire and Wayne.

"Tragically taken away from us, Ashley will be greatly missed. The family request privacy at this sad time.”

James Alan Smith and Stephen George Morgan will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 14th September).

