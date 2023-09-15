Play Brightcove video

A rescue donkey died after suffering injuries in a suspected dog attack in Monmouthshire.

Honey, an eight-year-old donkey, was attacked on Sunday and was found with puncture wounds on both legs and friction burns down her back.

Honey experienced septic shock and had to be put down.

The owner of the donkey described the incident as "shocking" and called for dog owners to be more "responsible".

Mr Peters-Rich rents land in Chepstow where they own chickens, horses and rescue donkeys.

He said: "Sunday morning as usual I went to make sure all the donkeys had water and were well fed.

"I went back up Sunday evening and that's when I saw Honey where she was attacked by which is now believed to be a large breed of dog.

"She had deep lacerations and a big friction burn that covered three-quarters of her back.

"There were electric fences, potentially a dog got through from a neighbouring field.

"This makes me incredibly angry because the land was private and I can't stress enough that dog owners should ensure that their dogs are under control and on a lead.

"Please try to prevent such incidents from happening."

Mr Peters-Rich had also since set up a fundraising page to try to help him cover the costs when Honey got seriously injured.

