Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds joked about selling one of his children when he learned about missing out on UK Government funding.

The club applied for a £20 million grant to help redevelop the Kop stand at the Caes Racecourse.

The cameras of the hit TV show 'Welcome to Wrexham' captured the moment the clubs co-owners were told they won't be getting the funding.

The second second of the six-time Emmy Award nomination docu-series premiered in the UK on Disney+ this week.

Shaun Harvey, Wrexham AFC board's advisor told the co-owners: “We’ll find a solution because we are going to need to think outside the box and do things differently.”

To which Reynolds replied: “I’ll sell one of my children, I have four. I don’t even know their names.”

Reynolds' fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney said: “I don’t have £20 million lying around. I don’t know if Ryan does, but I don’t think so.

"He might say he does, but I would talk to Blake [Lively] because I bet you he doesn’t.”

This season the series follows Wrexham's promotion winning campaign when they topped the National League and made a return to the EFL.

