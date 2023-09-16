A man has been taken to hospital with a serious injury after he and four others were bitten by a dog at a Welsh holiday park.

Police responded to reports of a "disturbance" at the Palins Holiday Park in Kinmel Bay, Conwy, on Friday night.

Five people were reported to have been bitten by a dog.

One man who had a serious arm injury was taken to hospital following the incident, police said, while four others reported minor injuries.

A statement from North Wales Police said: "Shortly before 10pm yesterday evening (Friday, 15 September) we were notified of a disturbance at Palins Holiday Park, Kinmel Bay where reportedly five people had been bitten by a dog.

"A man with a serious arm injury was subsequently taken to hospital whilst four other people reported minor injuries from the scene.

"The dog has since been located and seized, it is in appropriate kennels where its welfare will be managed.

"Two men, aged 58 and 28, were arrested in connection with the incident this morning (Saturday 16 September) and their vehicle has also been seized."

DS Jon Rich of North Wales Police added: "Our enquiries are ongoing but I would like to reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We are conscious of the current national attention on incidents of this nature. The dog is not believed to be a Bully XL and we are in the process of confirming its exact breed.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any video footage to please contact us on 101 quoting incident number A149757."

