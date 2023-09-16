Wales v Portugal live updates from Rugby World Cup clash

Wales are back in action this afternoon as they take on Portugal in their second match at the Rugby World Cup.

Warren Gatland's side will be targeting a bonus point victory over a team who lie eight places below them in the World Rugby rankings.

The two teams have only met once previously, in 1994, and Wales won 102-11.

Dewi Lake and his men will be expecting a tougher challenge today but head into the match as favourites by some margin.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake (C), Dillon Lewis; Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins; Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Josh Adams.

Portugal: Nuno Sousa Guedes; Vincent Pinto, Jose Lima, Tomas Appleton (C), Rodrigo Marta; Jeronimo Portela, Samuel Marques; Francisco Fernandes, Mike Taylor, Anthony Alves; Martim Belo, Steevy Cerqueira; Joao Granate, Nicolas Martins, Rafael Simoes.

Reps: David Costa, Lionel Campergue, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Thibault de Freitas, David Wallis, Pedro Lucas, Joris Moura, Raffaele Storti.