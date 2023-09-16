Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Wales

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for some parts of Wales this weekend.

The Met Office has warned of a "small chance" that lives could be put at risk in thunderstorms that are expected to hit parts of south Wales.

The forecasting body has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the region between 7am and 6pm, covering major cities such as Cardiff and Swansea, as well as parts of the south-west of England.

Homes and businesses could also be in danger of flooding as "torrential downpours" are expected.

However, the risk is said to be low as up to 70mm of rain falls in a few hours in the same spots.

The Met Office also warned that there is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads and a slight chance that power cuts could occur.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said the region has already seen some rainfall but it is expected to get worse later this weekend.

She added: "The heaviest and most persistent rain will be tomorrow morning, bringing a risk of some potential flooding in homes and businesses."

She added that the region's weather will "remain unsettled" early next week, bringing "very changeable and autumnal" conditions.

